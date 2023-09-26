Physiotherapy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapy Assistant | Band 2 | Bushey, Watford | Part time -Monday to Friday

Spire Bushey has an exciting opportunity for a part time Physiotherapy Assistant, to join our experienced and dynamic team. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

Provide support to the Physio team

Help with the efficient running of Hydrotherapy rehabilitation sessions

Provide a high level of customer service to all patients, consultants and hospital teams

Maintain an efficient bookings system for all physiotherapy patients, using a computerised system

Stock Replenishment

Assess the health and wellbeing needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent

Help to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the Physio department

Support administrative team

Who we're looking for:

Caring and emphatic nature

Previous experience of working in the healthcare sector would advantageous

Good administrative skills and a passion for customer service

The ability to multi-task and prioritise multiple workloads

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Louise Tankard on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.