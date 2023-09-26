Senior Biomedical Scientist & Training Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Biomedical Scientist & Training Lead | Science/Biomedical | Bristol | Full Time, Permanent | Excellent Benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for someone who has worked in a simialr role previously. Ideal candidate will have a relevant degree or equivalent experience and be HCPC registered biomedical scientist with post registration experience.

The training leads will be expected to take responsibility for the delivery of training within their designated area with the direction and support of the National Pathology Specialist - Training and Education (NPS-T&E) to ensure the uniformity of understanding and implementation of the laboratory training policy. They will support the Pathology Manager with training and development of pathology staff.

Duties and responsibilities

The training lead will:

Deliver the training onsite or delegate specific aspects of training to named individuals

Support the training NPS- T&E in the development of a training policy and the accompanying training programme

Be the onsite point of contact providing support for all staff undertaking IBMS qualification

Have regular meetings with those involved in IBMS and Apprenticeship qualifications to ensure they feel supported in their training and education journey

There is no requirement for any training qualification to fulfil this role however It is recommended that training officers should be appropriately registered Members of the Institute (MIBMS) with a minimum of three years post-registration experience in an Institute approved training laboratory. The Institute strongly recommends that training officers hold a recognised training qualification such as the Institute's Certificate of Expert Practice in Training.

.Who we're looking for

Hold a relevant degree or equivalent experience and

Be HCPC registered biomedical scientist with post registration experience.

An understanding of the IBMS support staff qualifications (the Certificates of Achievement Parts I and II)

Registration Training Portfolio

The HCPC Standards of Proficiency for Biomedical Scientists

The Institute's Specialist Portfolios and their training requirements

The Institute's Higher Specialist Diploma

The Institute's Expert and Advanced diplomas

The Institute's requirements for training laboratory approval - This will be provided by the NPS - T&E if they do not already have this.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications