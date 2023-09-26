Nurse - Functional Assessor by TFS Healthcare

Nurse Functional Assessor

Locations: Leeds

Salary: £39,500 pa

Permanent - full time or part time available, on a hybrid working basis.

Are you seeking a genuine work-life balance in an organisation that supports you to be great in your role? We're looking for OTs who wish to thrive as you use and develop your clinical skills in a different way, enabling people move forward with their lives.

As a Occupational Therapist Assessor you'll be responsible for carrying out full, holistic assessments with individuals who have a varied range of physical and/or mental health conditions and seeking to receive the ESA benefit scheme. An in-depth training programme is provided, so you will feel fully equipped for your new role, plus you'll earn over 100 hours of CPD points within your first 3 months!

Your excellent benefits package as a Nurse Functional Assessor:

Obtain genuine work-life balance with part-time and hybrid patterns available

Monday - Friday, sociable office style hours (no weekends, nights, long days)

25 days' annual leave, with option to buy and sell more, plus all bank holidays off

Continuous training programmes provided, revalidation support and reimbursement of your annual NMC registration fee

Coaching tool and regular feedback opportunities to help you develop your skills and encourage career progression

A Disability Confident Leader with 6 colleague-led networks that champion DE&I initiatives

Pension scheme, and retain your earnings from any existing pensions (such as NHS)

Recognition initiatives such as organised activities and lunches

Life assurance, healthcare plan, enhanced paternity and mental health / wellbeing support

Flexible benefits, tailored to meet your needs, including dental and travel insurance

This Occupational Therapist Assessor role is ideal if you are passionate about delivering high-quality care, yet ready to advance your career within a supportive culture and multi-disciplinary team environment.

Job responsibilities as a Nurse Functional Assessor:

Use your clinical experience to work with people who have a diverse range of health conditions, to gain a clear understanding of how their challenges and the ways their disability affects them impacts their daily life

Working within an office style environment and at home, to complete approximately 45 minute, meaningful and respectful assessments over the telephone, video or face-to-face

Interpret medical evidence and gather your findings into a comprehensive report, to support the decision-making process by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Requirements as a Nurse Functional Assessor:

We can only accept applications from Occupational Therapists

HCPC pin registration is required

You must have at least 1 year's broad post-registration experience and UK experience is essential

Proactive, keen to learn and receptive to feedback

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to work autonomously and I.T competency is a must-have

If you are interested in discovering more about this Functional Assessor role, please apply now.

----

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.

