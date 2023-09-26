Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant, Stafford

Permanent, Full-Time, Competitive Pay, NHS Pension

Chase Medical are currently on the lookout for a permanent Healthcare Assistant to join a friendly and supportive team in a GP surgery in Stafford.

The surgery is looking for a permanent HCA on a full-time basis. Whilst the surgery is open to part-time applicants, the surgery is looking for no less than 30 hours a week. The successful candidate would be working Monday-Friday, with flexibility with shift patterns.

To apply, you must have experience in the following:

• Working in a GP setting

• Dressings

• Bloods

• Stitch Removal

• INRs

• Urinalysis

• Clinical Disposing of Materials and Fluids

You will also be required to administer Immunisations and conduct Chronic Disease Management Reviews both under the supervision of nurses. Experience with EMIS would also be desirable.

In return, the surgery can offer a competitive pay rate of £11.67-£12.45 (dependent on experience), NHS pension, 23 days annual leave plus bank holidays, and a generous sick pay package after probation. The practice has parking on-site.

The practice has a diverse patient list of 8500 patients, and you will be surrounded by a close-knit team who provides advice for one another.

*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!*



About Chase



Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!



Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:



* Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

* Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

* High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

* Great CPD opportunities.

* Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.



So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!



Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.



If you are aware of a fellow Practice Nurse or Nurse Practitioner who may require Chase Medical's assistance, then let us know! Our referral scheme entitles you up to £500 for every successful referral.