Surgical First Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Surgical First Assistant | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Tunbridge Wells | Fully funded training programs and career progression opportunities | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Tubridge Wells are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Surgical First Assistant to join their team on a permanent basis. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare Providers with fantastic CPD on offer.

Spire Tunbridge Wells is a 28 bedded acute hospital situated in rural Kent, located within five miles of Royal Tunbridge Wells and on the boundaries of West Sussex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including two operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week.

Duties and responsibilities:

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Acting as an SFA across a heavy caseload of general, gynaecology and bariatric surgery

Working as a Scrub Practitioner across various specialities.

Who we're looking for

You must be a Qualified Nurse or ODP with a valid pin

You must hold a Surgical First Assistant Qualification

You must have the willingness to participate in flexible working rota including performing general scrub duties

Excellent communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

