Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Flitwick
Permanent, Full Time, NHS Pension, Competitive Pay
Do you have experience as a Practice Nurse in a Primary Care setting? If so, keep reading!
A GP surgery in Flitwick is on the lookout for an experienced Practice Nurse to join their friendly, hard-working team on a permanent basis. Whilst the ideal candidate would be looking for full time work, they are open to part-time applicants. However, you must be able to work a minimum of 26 hours per week and be available to work Mondays and Tuesdays. The shifts on these days can be flexible.
The successful candidate MUST:
• Feel comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
• Have prior GP experience.
• Have experience in Chronic Disease Management (Asthma/COPD/Diabetes)
• Feel comfortable running their own clinics in Cytology, Baby and Travel Immunisations, Dressing and wound care, Family planning, and more.
• Feel comfortable communicating effectively and clearly with the wider team to ensure high quality patient care.
• Have experience with System One.
In return, the surgery can provide a competitive salary in line with experience, NHS Pension and 5 weeks of annual leave to the successful candidate. The surgery is also a Training Practice and therefore promote development and high-quality training, offering several opportunities for progression and growth.
The surgery itself offers parking on-site and is close to all transport links. It has a diverse patient list of 14,250 and prides itself on having a wide and varied demographic along with a supportive team.
The successful candidate would be beginning the role on Wednesday 13th December.
*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!*
About Chase
Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!
