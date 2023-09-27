Senior Residential Care Worker Children’s home by Chase Recruitment

Residential Children Support Worker , Glossop - Up to £25k - Great company and benefits

Are you ready for your next challenge? Do you have a valid driving licence?

Are you a teaching assistant ready for a change of scenery? Or may be you have experience working with children and want to pursue a career in this field...

Chase Recruitment are working with a residential children's home based in Glossop. They are looking to recruit a number of Residential Children Support Workers.

Our client is an outstanding independent provider of high-quality residential care and on-site education for children and young people aged 11 to 17 years. They can present with a wide range of complex and challenging needs resulting from social, emotional and behavioural difficulties in their formative years.

The main duties involved for the Support Worker are:

Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

Contribute to care planning of the children

Ensuring children records are kept accurate and in a timely fashion

Working to high standards at all times

Contributing to the management team

Attending reviews, and meetings in relation to young people

Chase Recruitment would like to hear from people who:-

Have previous experience working with children

Are ambitious and thrive in seeing others succeed

Hold a valid driving licence - essential

Have good instinct, and are self motivated

In return, our client offers:-

A supportive and trusting working environment

A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success

Regular CPD - including Team teach, Manual Handling accredited but also management training

Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotion

If you believe you have the right attributes and skills for this role, please get in contact today!

Please note you must have a driving licence for this role!

SC1