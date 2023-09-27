Registered Manager Domiciliary Care by Chase Recruitment

Registered Manager- Domiciliary Care, Leeds

CQC Registered Manager- salary up to 38k DOE, supportive company in Leeds

Chase Recruitment are working with a small, 'family feel' Domiciliary Care Provider in Leeds to recruit a Registered Manager. This is an exciting and unique opportunity as our client would like to support someone through their first CQC Registration.

What's on offer?

Salary up to 38k DOE

Support and training from the current Registered Manager

Enrolment on to Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Salary increases as business increases

Opportunity to grow and progress

Mileage paid for

Requirements

Experience in Domiciliary Care

Level 3 in Health and Social Care

Full UK Driving License

Experience completing Rotas and Care Plans

Our client would be interested in an experienced Care Coordinator who is ready for the next step up to Registered Manager and is keen to progress, complete their Level 5 and kickstart their management career in Domiciliary Care. Full training and support through the CQC registration process will be given.

This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to help build an ever-growing company with huge support and progression opportunities on offer. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

