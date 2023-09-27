Bank Hotel Services Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hotel Services Assistant | Bank | Hospitality | Spire Dunedin Hospital



Spire Dunedin Hospital has an exciting and rewarding bank opportunity for a Hotel Services Assistant to join their dynamic team.



For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.



Duties and responsibilities

- Ensuring meals and beverages are delivered to patients' rooms

- Responding to any ad-hoc requests from patients to ensure their comfortable stay

- Assisting the catering and pantry teams with day-to-day duties

- Making sure patients feel they are receiving a first class service at all times



Who we're looking for

- A customer service-focused approach

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Previous experience in hospitality is desirable but not essential





We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Access to our Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to our Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts, Gym Discounts, Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform and DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications