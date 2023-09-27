Administrator - Medical Records by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Administrator - Medical Records | Spire Dunedin / Regents Gate | Reading | Full Time | Competitive Pay



Spire Dunedin Hospital are looking for a Medical Records Administrator to join their dedicated team. Our Medical Records team are primarily responsible for the preparation, tracking and accurate storage of all medical records for the hospital.



For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.



Duties and responsibilities

- Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

- Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.



Who we're looking for

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

- Someone who works well as part of a team





Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications