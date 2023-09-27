Imaging Administrator (Bank) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

maging Administrator | Administration, Customer Service | Bushey, Watford | Bank - 0 Hour Contract | Driving Licence Required | Flexible Working | Free Parking |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for an Administrator to join their team within their Imaging Department. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to progress their administrative skills into a private healthcare environment. The role will be based in both the Main Hospital and the Diagnostic Centre which is 4 miles away, so having your own form of transport is crucial for this role. This will be under a Bank contract which is 0-hours, so suited to someone who perhaps cannot necessarily commit to a certain amount hours each week and looking for more flexibility.

You will be responsible for assisting the multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary patient administration within the radiology department, providing an efficient bookings service and operating within set protocols. You will also be ensuring accurate completion of all appropriate audit materials and issue of radiology reports.

Duties and responsibilities

Contact patients and arrange radiology appointments liaising with other departments as appropriate.

Provide explanations of estimates for pricing of radiology procedures for self- funding patients as required.

Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters.

Develop own and others' personal development.

Monitor and maintain health and safety and security for self and others.

Contribute to the implementation of services.

Help to maintain quality.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

Collect, collate and report routine and simple data and information e.g. NHS and BUPA spreadsheet data.

Input patient data on to hospital and radiology information systems.

Maintain general administrative duties e.g. filing/photocopying of documentation.

Comply with data protection requirements.

Transfer and deliver radiology reports to appropriate destinations.

Assist in the training of other members of staff as required.

Who we're looking for

Customer Service experience is essential, whether that is in a face-to-face role or via telephone.

Excellent verbal and telephone manner.

IT Literate - Microsoft Office

Experience of planning work and acting under instruction.

Working as part of a team but the ability to make decisions independently.

Empathy for principles and importance of equality and dignity at work

You must be a motivated and driven individual who is able to meet deadlines and manage your time accordingly.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.