Sister/Charge Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sister/Charge Nurse | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time | Band 6 equivalent | Chatham

Spire Alexandra Hospital is recruiting for a Sister/Charge Nurse to join us on a full-time/permanent basis on our surgical inpatient wards. You will work with a supportive team that includes nurses, senior nurses and senior management, ensuring teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Manage the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of planned care for patients

Display effective management of clinical teams, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way

Support the Head of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practices

Develop and improve services

Who we're looking for

NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice

Experience of working at Sister/Charge Nurse level in a Surgical unit

Substantial post-registration CPD in management and other clinically related subjects would be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years nursing experience gained within acute settings

