Bank Catering/Pantry Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Catering & Pantry Assistant | Kitchen Support | Customer Service | Bank Work - Casual Shifts | Watford, Bushey | Free Parking, Excellent Benefits |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a Catering & Pantry Assistant to join their team at their hospital located in Watford. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to progress their customer service and catering skills within a private hospital environment.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Catering team in providing exemplary Care to patients who are on our wards, you will be responsible for assisting them with menu options, general tidying and ensuring refreshments are regular

Assisting our Chefs with some food preparation and stock rotation in our restaurant areas

As a catering assistant, you will be expected to have exceptional customer service and the ability to serve our guests in a friendly, approachable manner

Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained

You will be pivotal in ensuring full compliance with all Health and Safety requirements

.Who we're looking for

Experience within a Care or Catering environment is essential for this role

An understanding of or basic qualification in Food Hygiene is essential for this role, we will arrange for you to receive your Level 2 training in house

You must have proven experience working unsupervised and on your own initiative

A positive and flexible approach to Customer service and strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications