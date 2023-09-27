Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

I'm excited to recruit a well-know healthcare specialist, looking for a new permanent ANP to join one of their centres near the Newark area. This is an amazing opportunity to join a supportive team with plenty of additional benefits offered. This is a part-time role working up to 30 hours per week and you'll ideally be able to work autonomously.

The lovely centre is near the Newark area with access via public transport but they also have on site parking. The practice has about 6500 patients with a clinical staff and non-clinical team who are happy to help you get started in your new role.

In return, you'll receive

Competitive salary of £55000k per annum

27 days annual leave plus bank holidays pro rata

In-house CPD training sessions

1 week paid CPD/study leave pro rata per year

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

They are looking for an experienced ANP who's able to hit the ground running and ideally holds an MSc in Advanced Nurse Practice. You'll be seeing and treating patients with a range of minor illnesses and minor injuries.

Would you be interested in learning more about the role? Please call me at 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone interested in the role? Please pass this on as you can earn up to £500 for a successful referral

