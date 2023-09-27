Theatre Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Theatre | Band 2/3 equivalent | Farnham, Surrey |Full Time



Spire Clare Park has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Theatre Support Worker to join their team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our Theatre staff in the perioperative area.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Theatres by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role

- Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients, as you escort them between the wards, departments and theatre suites and deliver their meals

- Handling of equipment, medical records, specimens and line



Who we're looking for:

- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

- Previous experience within a theatre environment is desirable but training could be provided for a suitable candidate with demonstrable experience in a healthcare setting

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

- Must be a car driver





Benefits:



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Penny Lawless on



