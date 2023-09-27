For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 489 jobs
ReadingLocation
Reading
3 days ago
Posted date
3 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote
Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Permanent role

Full-time hours per week

Near Reading

On-site Parking

Salary £55k per annum (Neg, DOE)

I'm excited to recruit a well-known healthcare specialist, looking for a new permanent ANP to join their frailty team near the Reading area. This is an amazing opportunity to join a supportive team with plenty of additional benefits offered. This is a part-time role working up to full-time hours per week and you'll ideally be able to work autonomously.

The lovely centre is located just outside of the Reading area with access via public transport but they also have onsite parking. This is a medium-sized practice and they have 3 sites, which are in close proximity to each other. They have a full team team consisting of GPs, ANPs, PNs, and a wider non-clinical team to help get you started on their processes.

In return, you'll receive

  • Competitive salary of £55000k per annum
  • 27 days annual leave plus bank holidays pro rata
  • In-house CPD training sessions
  • 1 week paid CPD/study leave pro rata per year
  • NHS Pension
  • NHS Indemnity

They are looking for an experienced ANP who's able to hit the ground running and ideally holds an MSc in Advanced Nurse Practice. You'll be seeing and treating patients with a range of minor illnesses and minor injuries, home visits, and working within their frailty service.

Would you be interested in learning more about the role? Please call me at 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone interested in the role? Please pass this on as you can earn up to £500 for a successful referral

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working to find work opportunities for Primary Care clinicians. We have a huge market success (we work with over 40% of primary care settings across the UK)

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Reading
3 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time