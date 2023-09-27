Senior Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Care Assistants - Night Shifts

£14.72 per hour

Fill time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



A Top 20 Care home Group 2023!



Eden Court is a deluxe Retirement Village, located in Battersea SW11, boasting 28 luxury independent apartments and 71 bedded nursing, residential and dementia care home.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Care Assistants to be part of our care team looking after our residential, nursing and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Night Care Assistants who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable. You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

