Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

We are currently seeking an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join a dynamic, friendly and enthusiastic team near the Essex area. This is an amazing opportunity to join a well-known health care service, with plenty of development and support.

You'll receive support from the Lead Advanced Nurse Practitioner and the Clinical lead. The practice has about 5000 patients on its list, with a clinical team consisting of GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses and a wider non-clinical team. The practice uses SystemOne but they'll be happy to train you on their systems.

In return, you'll receive

Competitive salary of £55000 per annum

27 days annual leave plus bank holidays pro rata

In-house CPD training sessions

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

Street parking available

They are looking for an experienced Primary care Paramedic who'll be seeing patients with a range of minor illness/injury, home visits, and acute conditions.

Would you be interested in learning more about the role? Please call me at 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone interested in the role? Please pass this on as you can earn up to £500 for a successful referral

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working to find work opportunities for Primary Care clinicians. We have a huge market success (we work with over 40% of primary care settings across the UK)