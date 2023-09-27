Senior Radiographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is looking for a Senior Radiographer to work with a leading private hospital in Hertfordshire. This full-time radiographer role comes with a salary of £45k and excellent benefits.



The department is undergoing an exciting period of growth, as they look to offer additional services to their patients. The hospital has received significant investment with a brand-new ambulatory care unit and expanded outpatient services - its an exciting time to be joining!



The imaging department offers a variety of modalities including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, Mammography and X-Ray. As Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer, you will assist in providing high-quality and effective diagnostic imaging to your patients, ensuring everyone has a fantastic experience. You will support the Lead Radiographer with the running of the department, including mentoring junior colleagues, inspecting equipment and supporting quality initiatives.



To apply for this role, you must be an HCPC-registered Radiographer and have experience working within the UK as a Radiographer. Ideally candidates will have experience working within both MRI and CT, but full training can be provided so we welcome applications from candidates looking to expand their skillset.



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £45,000 and a generous benefits package, including 33 days of holiday (including bank holidays), pension, private healthcare, discount schemes and free parking.

Please reach out to our team today to apply for this full-time Senior Radiographer position in Hertfordshire. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.