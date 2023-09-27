Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Here we have a wonderful Practice Nurse opportunity with an incredible surgery that are patient-centric attitude and have a conscientious approach to general practice. As a Practice Nurse, you'll benefit from having a fantastic and hugely supportive, multi-clinical team behind you, with a role that offers - low workload, great flexibility on hours (can work full-time, part-time or condensed hours), your own consulting room, incredible progression opportunities with top mentorship from practice leaders!

The surgery is in a good location for commuting, close to tube and train links and has car parking for staff. It's very forward-thinking and proactive in offering services, getting involved with PCN and running pilot schemes and the Partners are involved with development in the area, including being on the LMC.

Salary - £40,000 - £48,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + study leave

Location - Stockwell area of south-west London

The surgery -

Young, vibrant partnership

High quality holistic patient care - proactive, preventative care for complex patients

Great location - close to tube, train links and free car parking available for staff

Mixed patient base

Part of a proactive PCN which offers a range of services

Gold-standard palliative care services

Friendly, inclusive team with a pragmatic approach supporting the community

Healthy attitude to professional development for clinical staff

Conscientious approach to delivering long term care.

High QOF achieving

Your role -

Practice Nurse - can work part-time, full-time or condensed full-time hours

Standard Nursing responsibilities - immunisations, smears, wound care, respiratory, diabetic reviews, foot checks, LTC reviews

All pre-booked appointments

Nearly all face-to-face appointments

Some home visiting to treat patients will apply, but not frequently

Will have your own consulting room

15-minute appointments, with 30 mins for LTCs

Primary care experience is essential

Huge focus on the quality of care to patients, rather than trying to treat as many as possible

The benefits -

Up to £48,000 per annum based on experience

NHS pension

5 weeks of annual leave

Full indemnity paid for

Bank Holidays excluded!

Opportunities for progression

Very flexible induction that will be based on the individual's requirements

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify a best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

We have been voted as the 2021 Most Outstanding Primary Care Recruitment Company, at the Global Excellence Awards. We are also Recruitment Agency of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and finalists for the HealthInvestor Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!

For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

James Sargisson