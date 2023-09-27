Health care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Care Assistant job - Nottingham
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Care Assistant to work within our client's nursing home in Nottingham.
Care Assistant vacancy details:
- £10.65 per hour
- 36 to 48 hours hours per week available
- Nights position available
Care assistant main duties:
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
If you are interested in this Care assistant job, Please call Daniel (07835073286)
