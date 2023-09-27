Director of Clinical Services by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Director Clinical Services | £ Market leading + Comprehensive package | Spire Norwich, Norfolk



We are seeking to recruit a new Director of Clinical Services to join the Hospital's established senior leadership team.



Since April 2020, Spire has played a crucially important role in supporting the NHS nationally in the fight against COVID-19; we are a trusted partner of the NHS and have received several awards for our work. 98% of our Patients are 'Likely' or 'Extremely Likely' to recommend Spire Healthcare. We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieved more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

At a local level, Spire Norwich hospital has four operating theatres and provides a range of: inpatient and day case surgical care for adults and adolescents aged 16/17 and access to outpatient based medical specialties. Over recent times, significant capital investment has improved our facilities, including a new CT scanner, and has also enabled us to secure new offsite premises.

As a new, incoming Director of Clinical Services, you are offered the opportunity to build on the achievements of the current director, whilst making your mark on future proofing clinical leadership and care quality for all of our patients. Key aspects of this exciting and important role include:

- Promoting a patient focused, efficient, quality and safe service for the continuing success of Spire Healthcare

- Leading and implementing the hospital's clinical strategy, supporting and contributing to the hospital's overall business strategy, consistent with corporate direction

- Providing clear focus on business results; maintaining the balance between quality healthcare delivery and sound financial performance

- Developing a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and risk management

- Forming strategies and policies for service improvement within an evolving corporate agenda

- Setting and maintaining clinical practice standards within our Governance and Regulatory framework

- Working in partnership with the Hospital Director and consultants to achieve Annual Operating Plan that delivers the hospital's clinical strategy

- Acting as Caldicott Guardian in respect of confidentiality and data protection, safeguard and govern uses of patient information within the hospital

- Acting as the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the hospital (DIPC)

- Deputising for the Hospital Director

Ideally, offering proven experience of operating successfully in a similar role within the healthcare provider sector you are skilled and:

- Competent across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development

- Registered with an appropriate Health Professional Regulator (e.g NMC/HCPC/GPC)

- Demonstrate substantial post registration, continual professional development in management and clinically related and relevant subjects

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity to positively impact patients' lives, then please get in touch to arrange an informal visit to meet the team and experience the culture first hand:

Sarena Phillips, Senior Resourcing Partner