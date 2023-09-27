Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Registered Home Manager Needed in Bradford

Ref: 79349

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Registered Home Manager to work within one of our client's residential service thhat specialises within severe Learning Disabilities. The home is not in the best of states and is looking for a manager with experience in improving qaulity and compliance to bring the home back up to its deserved standard.

Registered Home Manager vacancy details:

£33,000 - £40,000

Full time position

Permanent contract

Start and Finish times %3D TBC

Registered Home Manager experience and skills:

Must have an NVQ Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Must have prior or current experience with managing a Learning Disability home.

Must have good communication and time keeping skills.

Must have great organisational skills.

Must have previous experience in improving quality and compliance.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

Please note, our clients do not have a Tier 2 sponsorship license.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

