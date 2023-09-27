Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse | Spire Shawfair Park Hospital | Part time (15-20 hours per week) | Competitive Salary



Spire Shawfair Park have an exciting opportunity for a Cardiac Catheter Lab/Cardiology Nurse to join their well established team, on a part time basis. You will work as part of a wide multidisciplinary team to ensure that high quality, safe, effective, person centred care is delivered for our patients.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures. Working to maintain and enhance the customer service and satisfaction of service users. To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients

- Undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity

- Support the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff

- Provide cardiology support to ward and acting as a subject matter expert to other staff

- Support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Cardiac catheterisation lab, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department

- Prepare the cardiology suite for procedure in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific cardiology procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum.

- Ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order

- Assist in running a cardiology list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience)

- Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital



Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Substantial experience as an RN within a cardiology catheter lab environment scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures

- Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

- Excellent organisational skills

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: 27th October 2023 In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.