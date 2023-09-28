Lead Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

This is a unique, incredible opportunity for an experienced Practice Nurse, with primary care experience, to take up a leadership role within a very highly-rated GP surgery. As a Lead Practice Nurse, you will both assess patients in a clinical environment, whilst also working closely with your team to ensure the greatest patient care is shown to all.

This practice provides an excellent working environment with an incredible amount of flexibility available for the right candidate. They're a very forward-thinking surgery that simply don't believe in restricting themselves when trying to fill this incredibly important role for the team. The surgery will be very flexible when it comes to the hours, days, start and end times on the shifts that you'll be working - they'll even be flexible with your salary requirements!

The surgery is very highly recommended by patients and well-thought of within the local community, it's a practice where you can really make a difference to the lives of the patients you work with. Set in a lovely building with forward-thinking management in place, it's really not an opportunity to miss!

Salary:

£50,000 FTE - £58,000+ FTE + NHS Pension + Indemnity Covered + 6 weeks holiday + BH

The Surgery -

Well-established GP practice

A passionate team of multi-disciplined clinicians, including other Practice Nurses

Excellent management setup

Practice with superb condition with 2 minor surgery suites

Forward-thinking; always developing technologically and clinically

Highly recommended by patients (97% recommended)

Strong, organised and dedicated admin team

Your role -

Lead Practise Nurse

Can work part-time, full-time and condensed hours

Respiratory experience is essential

Standard Practice Nursing responsibilities as well as overseeing training, continuous improvement of the Nursing team skillset, working to protocols and policies

All pre-booked appointments

Mostly face-to-face appointments with some over the phone

Relatively light duty workload

Your own clinical room with flexibility around how your day is structured

No extended hours

Very few home visits (most done by home-visiting service)

The Benefits -

Generous salary package - very flexible for the right candidate!

Indemnity covered by the practice

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave

Bank holidays excluded!

An incredibly important member of the practice team

As a Lead Practice Nurse, help other Practice Nurses to progress and develop

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify a best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

We have been voted as the 2021 Most Outstanding Primary Care Recruitment Company, at the Global Excellence Awards. We are also Recruitment Agency of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and finalists for the HealthInvestor Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!

For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

James Sargisson