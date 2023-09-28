Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cardiac Cath Lab | Nurse | Cardiff, Wales | Band 5/6- equivalent salary | Full/Part time- flexible hours | Further training and progression opportunities- after qualifying period

Spire Cardiff Hospital is recruiting for a Cath Lab Nurse to join their dynamic close-knit team on a full or part time basis. This unmissable opportunity offers flexible working hours and excellent training programs including regular cardiology conferences. Applications from experienced Band 6 Cath Lab nurses or Band 5 nurses looking for the next step up in their career will be considered

Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist the Cardiology and Cath Lab department in pre-assessment of patients for Cardiac Cath Lab procedures

Be responsible for the Cardiac pre-assessment, and to provide the highest standards of care, safety and service to patients, relatives and other customers such as Consultant Cardiologists

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice

Minimum of 2 years' post qualifying experience

Previous experience working in an NHS run Cath Lab setting.

Be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts

