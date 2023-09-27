For Employers
Registered Manager Domiciliary Care by Chase Recruitment
Chase Medical Limited
Hull
Registered Manager Domiciliary Care

Registered Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £40k, supportive company in Hull.

Chase Recruitment are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for a Registered Manager in Hull.

What's on offer?

  • Competitive salary up to £40k
  • 28 days annual leave
  • Performance related bonuses
  • Progression opportunities due to expansion of the company
  • Supportive working environment
  • Support with completion of qualifications

The ideal Registered Manager must:

  • Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management
  • Must have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care
  • At least 1 years' experience in Management
  • Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

  • Work to CQC standards
  • Mange the care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care
  • On call duties where necessary
  • Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system. Ensuring all call times are entered at the correct time

This is a full-time role for a secondary Registered Manager to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Registered Manager position, then please apply today and Charlotte will be in touch!

Alternatively, if you know someone who would be suitable and interested in the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment.

Chase Recruitment are a specialist recruitment agency in the Intermediate Care and Education settings. We are not like other agencies; we work across the UK with both clients and candidates to find what is best for them.

SC1

