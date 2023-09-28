ANP by Chase Medical

ANP

Bursledon

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Bursledon are looking to hire an ANP (Advanced Nurse Practitioner) to join their team on a permanent full-time basis. The practice are looking for someone who holds a MSc qualification and ideally comes from a Primary Care background, however this is not essential. Day to day duties will include: Telephone Triage, Assess, Diagnose & Treat, Same Day Appointments and Prescribing when required. The practice are looking for someone who can work autonomously and make complex decisions when required.

What's on Offer?

Up to £55,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NEST Pension

Parking On-site

Good CQC

Supportive Team & Network

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Flexibility

The practice use EMIS Web and the successful applicant will be working alongside Salaried GPs, GP Registrars, PNs, Paramedics, PAs, HCAs and more. The practice are part of a wider PCN who offer flexible working, a supportive and collaborative working environment, opportunities to progress, and other benefits. In addition, they are offering an exciting opportunity for you to learn and grow within the healthcare sector.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

