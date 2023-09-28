ODP - Anaesthetics by Spire Healthcare Ltd

ODP - Anaesthetics - Band 6 depending on experience | Permanent | Excellent development opportunities | No nights

Due to expansion, Spire Murrayfield Hospital based in Wirral are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Anaesthetics Theatre Practitioner to join our established, high performing theatre team.

This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

Run a theatre list without supervision

Perform anaesthetic duties

Who we're looking for:

Operating Department Practitioner or Registered Nurse with Anaesthetic Experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP or RN qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor - or call 07850 735 207

