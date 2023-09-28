Cancer Services Lead Nurse/Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Lead Cancer Nurse/Manager| Spire Washington | Full Time | Permanent Contract |

Are you an experienced leader in the Oncology field? Are you looking to take a step forward to lead an established and dynamic team? Spire Washington has a rare opportunity for a Lead Cancer Nurse/Manager.

Job Purpose

To provide exemplary care for cancer patients undergoing cancer treatment and be the lead specialist in the area of SACT providing specialist education and support. To ensure the wider cancer team deliver effective quality care and adhere to safety compliance for patients with cancer by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

Duties and responsibilities

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs within SACT/ cancer services within Spire Healthcare.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information across cancer services.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop across cancer services.

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

- Develop strategies and policies for cancer service

- Improve quality and safety compliance.

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices within cancer care.

- Delegate work to others.

- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified Nurse with valid NMC registration

- Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's

- Qualified in the Safe handling and administration of SACT (accredited course) with evidence of regular competency assessment

- Competence across a range of cancer nursing, management and leadership skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through Nursing and Midwifery Council registration and further education and development specific to SACT delivery and cancer care.

- Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and clinically related cancer studies (desirable not essential)

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications