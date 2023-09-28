Mental Health Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Here we have an exciting new opportunity for a Mental Health Practitioner to take on a new position in a GP surgery, assessing general mental health, learning disabilities, dementia and more!

Whether your background is in a community setting, hospital environment, or somewhere else, this surgery is offering an entirely new experience!

You will have the chance to join the specialised care home visiting team, as well as working in dedicated clinics within GP surgeries!

Salary - £41,659 - £47,672 per annum + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + 1 week study leave

Location - Bristol/North Somerset area

The surgery -

Offering the latest services to their varied patient base

Supportive of career progression opportunities

Provides specialised services for patients with dementia

Multi-disciplined clinical team of GPs, Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, Physician Associates, and more

Excellent management structure in place

Highly skilled admin and reception team

Your role -

Mental Health Practitioner - Fulltime

Work within GP surgeries seeing face-to-face and telephone consultations.

See dementia patients, learning disabilities and more

Help to raise awareness about the importance of mental health within the community!

The benefits -

Supportive partnership in place

NHS pension

Work on specialist interests

Dedicated and passionate colleagues

Career progression opportunities

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Alex Maynard