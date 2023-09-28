Advanced Clinical/Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

At the heart of the community a lovely practice holds an excellent opportunity for a ACP/ANP to join a truly lovely village practice that offers a superb working dynamic, work-life balance and training opportunities.

With high staff retention, a supportive partnership this team is seeking to add to their family feel practice with specialist interests pro-actively encouraged and with a strong focus on career development. The ANP/ACP will work closely with a MDT to deliver quality patient care within the local community.

Salary - £50,952 - £57,349 per annum + 6 weeks' leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Lincoln

The surgery -

Lovely Partners with an extremely passionate multi-disciplinary team

Brilliant management team

High staff retention rates

High QOF achievers

CQC Good

Highly reputable in the local community

Great patient reviews

Streamlined and effective admin systems'

Your role -

Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner post - 25.5 hours

Three days a week - Weds, Thurs & Fri

Masters - DESIRABLE

Mentor, supervise and support junior staff

Manage undifferentiated undiagnosed condition

See acute, urgent on the day appointments

Must have the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team

Primary Care experience - REQUIREMENT

See children and adults

See house bound patients

Utilise your prescribing qualification

Mixture of face-to-face, telephone appointments

Managing minor illness and injury

The benefits -

Generous salary

Your Mental Health and work-life balance is protected and valued

Fantastic package with generous annual leave

Training and development is supported

Fantastic induction period

Mentorship

6 weeks annual leave + BH

Next Steps:

Kelly Webster