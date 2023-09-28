Lead Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very highly regarded and genuinely forward thinking GP surgery, looking to add a Lead Practice Nurse to lead the day to day management and support of the nursing team, contribute towards QOF targets, as well as see patients clinically. This is a superb opportunity to join a well-established and respected team that is very supportive regarding the progression and development of all staff members. You will benefit from working alongside a strong MDT and a young dynamic team that is always open to new ideas.

Salary - £42,000 - £46,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays

Location - Liverpool

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking GP practice with traditional values

Based at a single site

Very highly regarded within the local community

Purpose built building

Be part of a growing MDT

Work with Emis Web computer system

Your role -

Need experience within a primary care setting, ideally in a senor nursing role

Benefit from a very supportive team around you

Be experienced with the routine practice nurse duties and experience with LTCs

Lead on day-to-day management and strategic development of the nursing team

Work closely with managers and partners to ensure delivery of high quality care

No home visits

Contribute and take a lead on QOF

The benefits -

Salary up to around £46,000 DOE

6 weeks annual leave + bank holidays

NHS Pension

