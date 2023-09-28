Practice Development Nurse by TFS Healthcare

TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working with a Private organisation that have raised the bar continuously for excellence and continue to do so with Virtual ward services. We are seeking a Practice Development Nurse to join a leading healthcare solutions service who care for patients with long term conditions and rare diseases.

About the role:



Mentoring and supporting new and existing staff through education and clinical skill-based training

Assist in the development of new learning materials and on-going review of existing resources to ensure they meet the required learning outcomes.

Attend, organise and contribute to appropriate conferences, tutorials, study and induction days, running workshops and cascading updates to divisional nurses.

Communicate effectively within the team and to wider stakeholders, driving service improvement through effective clinical leadership.

Maintain own professional competency in relation to your areas of expertise.

Ensure compliance with the Health and Social Care Act regulations 2010.

The benefits:



Company car allowance up to £4,887.50 (Must hold full UK driving license)

Ongoing training and development

Paying up to £37,000 per annum Benefits

To be eligible:



Hold NMC registration and have experience as a community nurse.

Hold a Teaching and assessing qualification.

Must hold a UK Driving license

Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously.

If you would like to find out more, please feel free to reach out or click "Apply Now"!

E: Ami.flowers@tfshealthcare.co.uk

P: 0203 879 6261