For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Practice Development Nurse by TFS Healthcare
TFS Healthcare Ltd
Healthcare
View 246 jobs
BirminghamLocation
Birmingham
2 days ago
Posted date
2 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working with a Private organisation that have raised the bar continuously for excellence and continue to do so with Virtual ward services. We are seeking a Practice Development Nurse to join a leading healthcare solutions service who care for patients with long term conditions and rare diseases.

About the role:


  • Mentoring and supporting new and existing staff through education and clinical skill-based training
  • Assist in the development of new learning materials and on-going review of existing resources to ensure they meet the required learning outcomes.
  • Attend, organise and contribute to appropriate conferences, tutorials, study and induction days, running workshops and cascading updates to divisional nurses. 
  • Communicate effectively within the team and to wider stakeholders, driving service improvement through effective clinical leadership. 
  • Maintain own professional competency in relation to your areas of expertise.
  • Ensure compliance with the Health and Social Care Act regulations 2010.

The benefits:


  • Company car allowance up to £4,887.50 (Must hold full UK driving license)
  • Ongoing training and development
  • Paying up to £37,000 per annum Benefits

To be eligible:


  • Hold NMC registration and have experience as a community nurse.
  • Hold a Teaching and assessing qualification.
  • Must hold a UK Driving license
  • Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously.

If you would like to find out more, please feel free to reach out or click "Apply Now"!

E:

P: 0203 879 6261

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Practice Development Nurse by TFS Healthcare
TFS Healthcare Ltd
Birmingham
2 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time