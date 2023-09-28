Practice Development Nurse by TFS Healthcare
TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working with a Private organisation that have raised the bar continuously for excellence and continue to do so with Virtual ward services. We are seeking a Practice Development Nurse to join a leading healthcare solutions service who care for patients with long term conditions and rare diseases.
About the role:
- Mentoring and supporting new and existing staff through education and clinical skill-based training
- Assist in the development of new learning materials and on-going review of existing resources to ensure they meet the required learning outcomes.
- Attend, organise and contribute to appropriate conferences, tutorials, study and induction days, running workshops and cascading updates to divisional nurses.
- Communicate effectively within the team and to wider stakeholders, driving service improvement through effective clinical leadership.
- Maintain own professional competency in relation to your areas of expertise.
- Ensure compliance with the Health and Social Care Act regulations 2010.
The benefits:
- Company car allowance up to £4,887.50 (Must hold full UK driving license)
- Ongoing training and development
- Paying up to £37,000 per annum Benefits
To be eligible:
- Hold NMC registration and have experience as a community nurse.
- Hold a Teaching and assessing qualification.
- Must hold a UK Driving license
- Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously.
If you would like to find out more, please feel free to reach out or click "Apply Now"!
