Healthcare assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

As a care assistant in a care home is responsible for providing essential support and assistance to residents, many of whom may have age-related or health-related needs. Their primary responsibilities include:
Personal Care: Assisting residents with tasks like bathing, dressing, grooming, and toileting.
Medication Management: Administering prescribed medications and maintaining accurate records of medication administration.
Meal Assistance: Helping residents with eating and ensuring they receive proper nutrition.
Emotional Support: Providing companionship and emotional support to residents, addressing their social and emotional needs.
Health Monitoring: Observing and documenting changes in residents' health conditions and reporting concerns to the nursing staff.
Safety Measures: Ensuring residents' safety by following infection control protocols and monitoring the care home environment for safety hazards.
The Details of the role are as follows:
Night Care Assistant vacancy details:
- £11.20 p per hour
- Full-time contract (44 hours per week)
- Days and Nights
Night Care Assistant requirements:
- NVQ/ QCF level 3 in Health and Social care are desirable
- Previous experience in a Healthcare.
- Experience working within a Care Home setting
- Experience working with the elderly/ those with dementia