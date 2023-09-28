General Manager - OrthTeam Centre by Spire Healthcare Ltd

General Manager - £ Market leading + Comprehensive package - OrthTeam Centre, Didsbury, Manchester

We are seeking to a recruit a General Manager to lead our OrthTeam Centre in Manchester.

The OrthTeam Centre is a specialist Centre, located close to the Spire Manchester Hospital, to support patients with musculoskeletal and neurological outpatient services. The facility is a joint venture arrangement involving two key parties - Spire Healthcare plc and OrthTeam.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom and we also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform. We work in partnership with c8,760 experienced consultants and our hospitals delivered tailored, personalised care to 926,500 inpatients and day case patients in 2022.

We are a trusted partner of the NHS and have received several awards for our work. 98% of our Patients are 'Likely' or 'Extremely Likely' to recommend Spire Healthcare. We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieved more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

As General Manager you will be the registered manager and will be expected to lead from the front, demonstrating high standards of personal integrity and a desire to do the right thing. In turn, you will lead a team who drive outstanding patient care through our core values.

You will have excellent commercial judgement and the ability to assimilate broad ranging operational and financial information. You will be required to make business decisions with significant financial impact on both revenues and costs, rationalising your decisions to the senior management.

Key aspects of this exciting and important role include:

Promoting a patient focused, efficient, quality service for the continuing success of Spire Healthcare

To manage the Unit so that it gains and retains an enviable reputation for: high quality outpatient musculoskeletal (MSK) and neurological services; an excellent working environment; and delivers the commercial expectations of the original Business Case.

The quality, maintenance and safety of the unit's services and facilities and the safety of the staff and patients, ensuring that the unit meets all statutory and regulatory requirements.

Providing e clear focus on business results; maintaining the balance between quality healthcare delivery and sound financial performance

Developing a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

Ideally, you will have proven experience of operating successfully in a similar role within the healthcare provider sector and will bring:

3 Years management experience at a senior manager level, preferably in a multi-functional environment managing multiple teams and services.

Experience in the healthcare industry or similar customer orientated businesses.

Working in heavily regulated environments directly with regulators.

Managing a large P&L (budgeting, forecasting and tracking of performance).

Experience of the local market place and relationships desirable.

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity to positively impact patients' lives, then please contact:

Simon Potts, Director of Resourcing, E