Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

A friendly GP practice in Holywell (CH8) area is currently looking for an Practice Nurse to join their team on a salaried permanent basis. The Surgery has a good CQC report that they've been able to maintain over many years and they have an amazing relationship with there patients with a 4.3 star rating on Google.

They're looking for a Practice Nurse to work 24 hours per week and you can earn up to £25 per hour!

If you're interested in this position and would like to have a quick 5-minute confidential chat to learn more, please call Rob Bellamy on 0114 2757421

They are looking for an experienced Practice Nurse who has strong verbal and non-verbal communication skills. You must be able to prescribe and perform the following in clinic:

Diabetes

Cytology

Baby Imms etc.



The Practice are looking for an Practice Nurse to work 24 hours per week, however they are happy for you to set your working hours so you can have the perfect work life balance.

The Nurses at this practice benefit from 5 weeks of annual leave + bank holidays. We can ensure you will be given the best offer possible from the centre, overseeing any negotiations on your behalf.

You will be working alongside close knit, friendly team of clinical professionals who will make you feel welcome to the practice, provide you with any help, and support you may need.

Chase Medical is a market leading agency specialising in primary care, providing clinical staff to over 60% of General Practices across the UK. This is mean have access to a wide range of job types, ranging from: full time, part time and locum work. We will work closely with you to ensure the new role or shifts meets your requirements and needs.

