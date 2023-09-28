Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant, Bicester

Competitive Pay, Permanent, Flexible Hours, NHS Pension

PRIOR GP EXPERIENCE IS ESSENTIAL FOR THIS ROLE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THIS EXPERIENCE, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY.

Do you have experience working in a GP surgery as a Healthcare Assistant? If so, please read on!

A GP surgery in Bicester is on the lookout for an experienced and caring Healthcare Assistant to join their supportive team on a permanent basis. The surgery is looking for around 30 hours a week, however they can be flexible with this for the correct candidate.

The successful candidate MUST have experience with the following:

Phlebotomy

Chronic Disease Reviews

ECGs

Dressings

INRs

NHS Health Checks

Immunisations (including B12s, Shingles, Flu, and COVID)

Using the computer system EMIS

In return, the surgery can offer a competitive salary (dependent on skills and experience), 5 weeks annual leave plus bank holidays, in-house opportunities for training and progression, NHS pension, and more!

Please note, the surgery also hosts and enhanced clinic 6-8pm on Tuesdays. Whilst this is not essential to work, you may be expected to help out at least once a month.

The surgery also has on-site parking and is looking for a candidate to start ASAP.

*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!*

Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

