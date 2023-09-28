Bank Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Porter

Bank Porter |Spire Dunedin | Reading | Flexible Working | Competitive Pay

Spire Dunedin Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Porter to join their team.

As Bank Porter you will work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Driver duties

- To collect and transport equipment from Spire Dunedin Hospital to the sterilising unit at Spire Thames Valley and collect sterilised equipment to return to Spire Dunedin Hospital. Twice daily.

- To collect and transport bloods and specimens to and from the Pathology Laboratory and between other external associated sites.

- To collect and transport mail, notes, equipment, and any other requested items between the

- Hospital, Dunedin satellite site and other external associated sites.

- To drive the hospital vehicle whilst completing some of the duties and to maintain the internal and external condition of the vehicle.

- The post holder will be required to work shifts which may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, and bank holidays on a rota system.

General porter duties

- To collect, sort and deliver internal and external mail as required between all sites.

- Remove clinical and non-clinical waste from all areas and dispose of and/or store appropriately.

- Assist in the delivery, collection, and storage of medical gases. Monitor gas levels and change over as required.

- Assist with the unloading of heavy deliveries.

- Ensure Car park and surrounding areas are clear of litter.

- Undertake any other reasonable tasks within the knowledge, skills and ability of the post holder as required by the hospital.

- You must be adaptable and possess a flexible approach in your work.

- You must hold a full and valid UK driving license.



Who we're looking for:

- Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties such as couriering equipment and pathology, cleaning, gardening and site security.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications