ANP/ACP by Chase Medical

I'm pleased to announce that Chase Medical are currently recruiting for an ANP or ACP to join a GP Surgery in Southend-on-Sea on a permanent basis.

The successful candidate will be working 25 hours per week over 3 days ideally, and you will be working with a friendly and sociable Advanced Clinical Team!

A Masters qualification in Advanced Practice would be essential for this role, as would be a Prescribing qualification too.

The main duties of the role will be Physical Assessment and Treatment, Telephone Triage, Prescribing and Referring where needed.

In return you will receive some fantastic benefits, including a starting salary in the region of £60,000 - £68,000 per annum!

Benefits

• Band 8b - £60,000 - £68,000 FTE

• 6 weeks annual leave

• NHS pension

• Indemnity

• On site parking

• Training support

• Additional 1 week Study leave

Would you like to apply, or schedule an informal visit? Contact Sarah@chase-medical.com or click APPLY now for a call back to discuss the details of this role and your working preferences.

Chase Medical is a specialist agency offering the best support for you during your application. We work with over 60% of GP

practices in the UK and our expert perm team will be with you every step of the way and offer specialist services such as interview coaching and resignation support.

If this role isn't for you but you are still feeling stagnant where you are then please get in touch today, we love to help nurses find their dream role and we make sure you get the salary and employee benefits you deserve!