Bank Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Orthopaedic Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Slough

Spire Thames Valley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our staffing bank.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex caseload and assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will be responsible for patient care, setting up for cases and assisting in the day to day running of theatres. As an Orthopaedic Scrub Nurse, you will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements. To make justifiable patient assessments you will collate and organise data so you are able to interpret the information to your colleagues.

Who we're looking for

- Registered Practitioner with NMC or HPC registration

- Experience in Orthopaedic Scrubbing for major orthopaedic surgeries

- Good communication skills

- Good team player

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications