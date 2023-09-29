Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate

Eastleigh

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Eastleigh are looking to hire a Physician Associate to join their team on a permanent full-time basis. The practice will also consider part-time applicants. The practice are also open to the idea of newly qualified PAs with no Primary Care experience. This role will be within a PCN environment and day to day duties will include: Assessing, Diagnosing, Treating & Referring, Physical Examinations, Acute & Chronic Conditions, Home Visits, Routine Appointments and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £45,000 (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NEST Pension

Parking On-site

Good CQC

Supportive Team & Network

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Flexibility

The successful candidate will be working across 2 sites who both use EMIS Web. The successful applicant will be working alongside Salaried GPs, GP Registrars, PNs, HCAs and more. The PCN offer flexible working, a supportive and collaborative working environment, opportunities to progress, and other benefits. In addition, they are offering an exciting opportunity for you to learn and grow within the healthcare sector.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.