Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant, Flitwick

Permanent, Full-Time, NHS Pension, Competitive Pay

Chase Medical are currently on the lookout for an experience and ambitious Healthcare Assistant to join a GP surgery in Flitwick.

The surgery is looking for a permanent, full-time Healthcare Assistant who feels comfortable working within their remit to provide high-quality care to their diverse patient list.

The successful candidate MUST have experience in the following:

Bloods

Wound Care

New Patient and NHS Health Checks

Vaccinations (including Flu, COVID, B12s, Shingles)

ECGs

INRs

You would also be required to have GP experience in order to be considered for this role. Experience with System One would also be desirable.

In return, the surgery can offer a competitive salary (dependent on skills and experience), NHS pension, a generous annual leave package, a supportive clinical team, and more!

The surgery itself offers parking on-site and is close to all transport links. It has a diverse patient list of 14,250 and prides itself on having a wide and varied demographic along with a supportive team.

The start date for this role can be flexible to work around you.





*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!*

About Chase

Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!

Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:

Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

- No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work. Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

Great CPD opportunities.

Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.

So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!

Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.

If you are aware of a fellow Practice Nurse or Nurse Practitioner who may require Chase Medical's assistance, then let us know! Our referral scheme entitles you up to £500 for every successful referral.