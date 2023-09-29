Complex Care Assisstant by TFS Healthcare

Complex Care Assisstant

Regular nights/days- £15-£17 per hour /PAYE or limited company payment available

Driving licence required for this role.

Are you a dedicated complex carer, seeking an ongoing 2:1 role, providing quality care within a patient own home?

Innovate Care Group provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes. We enable our clients to remain comfortable within their home environments, whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Healthcare Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support them.

Innovate Care are looking for experienced Complex Care Workers to support a young girl who has been diagnosed with acquired brain injury. The right candidate should be familiar with person centred care, moving and handling, personal care and medication administration.

Our client is a lovely 15-year-old girl that loves being engaged in different activities during the day such as reading, singing, attending school for a few lessons a week and therapeutic activities. She enjoys watching films on her iPad, attending horse therapy and baking with the aid of her care team.

Shift pattern & Role

7am -7pm

7pm-7am

Fantastic benefits offered to our Care Assistants

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

Bespoke training in line with clients' requirements

What we need from our Care Assistants

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health

Have an understanding of safeguarding.

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable.

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.