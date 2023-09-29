Deputy Director of Clinical Services by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Deputy Director of Clinical Services | Regency - Macclesfield | Full Time| Permanent



Spire Regency hospital, based in Macclesfield have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Director of Clinical Services to join our experienced team. We can offer a fantastic patient focused environment where we strive for clinical excellence. We are looking for an experienced clinical leader who has proven experience in developing teams to develop outstanding services. In return we can offer a supportive environment where you can work at a senior level, where growth and development is supported.

Spire Regency Hospital, Macclesfield takes pride in providing a high standard of care to all patients. With a wide range of specialties offered, patients can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatment and aftercare.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide effective management and strong leadership across Clinical areas.

- To deputise for the Director of Clinical Services

- Facilitate safe staffing across all areas, with particular focus on Inpatient areas.

- Assess and ensure the delivery of safe and effective clinical care.

- Coordinate hospital activity relating to clinical risk management between clinical areas of responsibility within the hospital.

- Determine the effective and efficient use of physical and financial resources.

- Undertake Human resource activities for all members of the team.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

- Support DoCS and the Clinical Governance Lead on various aspects of clinical governance, including incident reporting, clinical quality and service improvement through the use of information, research, communication and patient/carer involvement.

- Participate in the on-call rota.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI

- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.



Who we're looking for:

- Proven track record of successfully managing complex Clinical teams.

- Positive working relationship with regulators.

- Managing adverse events/incidents.

- Meeting financial and key performance indicators

- Registered Healthcare Professional - NMC or HCPC Registered

- Evidence of substantial post registration continued professional development in clinically related and relevant subjects.

- Competence across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development.

- Appropriate clinical education to degree or master's level

- Senior clinical management experience.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail





For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.