Outpatient Receptionist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Receptionist | Administration, Customer Service | Bristol | 30 hrs per week | Permanent | Competitive pay plus Excellent Benefits

Fortnightly rota system working shifts between hours of 0800 - 2100

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for someone with an administrative/reception background to join their established team in the Receptionist position where you can progress your career within the healthcare sector.

Duties and responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering and directing patients, consultant and hospital teams as required with a proactive, warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges/payments, including the accurate collection of credit card details both over the phone and face to face.

- To contribute to a friendly working environment working well within a team to achieve our goals and deliver on our promises.

- Admission/Discharge of patients onto the computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Support at varying times with the hospital switchboard, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, issuing badges/stickers for visitors, booking taxis, ordering flowers.

- Contribute to the general cleaniness and neatness of all reception areas at all times.

.Who we're looking for

- Has previously come from an administrative/reception position where you can contribute your current skill-set into this position.

- Excellent customer service experience - whether this is in a face-to-face or telephone role.

- Time Management

- Organised, motivated and driven to progress within your career with Spire Healthcare long-term.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications