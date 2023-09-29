Prescribing Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a forward-thinking GP training practice looking to add a Prescribing Paramedic Practitioner to their well-established and highly experienced team. This will be an extremely rewarding role for those wanting to make a difference to health inequalities and really make their mark as the first Paramedic Practitioner to join the team, delivering high-quality sustainable community-based healthcare.

The practice oversees a number of Care homes in the area and your sessions would be split between Care home visits and day-to-day clinics in practice.

Previous primary care experience is essential and you need to be a prescriber.

Salary - £55,000 - £60,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays + Indemnity

Location - Sheffield

The surgery -

Forward-thinking and progressive GP practice

CQC Good

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Friendly close-knit hard hard-working team

Purpose-built premises

Operate over two, closely situated sites

Challenging but rewarding demographic

Your role -

Flexible around days and start and finish times

5 day or 4 day condensed working week

Care home visits

Ideally see all age ranges

No extended hours expected - but can pick up if desired as overtime

15-minute appointments

Mix of telephone and F2F

No Duty

The benefits -

Salary up to £60,000 DOE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

Superb support opportunities

