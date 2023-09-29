Clinical Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Pharmacist | Farnham | Up to £47,600- dependent on experience | Full or Part time hours available between Monday - Friday | £3,000 Joining Bonus Available | Access to further training and progression opportunities Opportunity to complete the Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy

Spire Clare Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service, as part of small friendly team, in a beautiful countryside location.

Our Pharmacists are an integral part of a patients care plan, so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties, which includes Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Spire Clare Park is a great place to develop your skills, because we are always looking for our Pharmacists to keep up to date with the latest developments in prescribing practice. We are regularly broadening the range of clinical services we offer, which brings opportunities for our Pharmacists to advance their knowledge in treating different patient groups, conditions and treatments.

- All our clinical teams are focused on delivering personalized care, and our Pharmacists play a key role in treating patients with empathy and compassion

- You will provide advice and support to consultants, nurses and other clinicians ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines throughout the hospital

- Build strong working relationships with colleagues and consultants and to work together to improve patient outcomes

- Suggest new processes/new equipment to improve health outcomes and increase safety throughout the hospital

Who we're looking for:

- Pharmacists educated to degree level

- Current GPhC registration with a minimum of 1 year post qualifying practice, ideally in Hospital settings

- Someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting

- Excellent communicator as you will interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements

- Non-medical prescribing would be advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Access discounts and offers, including cashback and reloadable and/or instantly available retail gift cards to help with day to day costs

- Wellness screening

- Private medical cover tailored to give you peace of mind from day one

- Life assurance

- Free onsite car parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on 07715 550760: or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications