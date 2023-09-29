Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate, East London

Permanent, Full-Time, Newly Qualified Considered, NHS Pension

Are you a Physician Associate looking for a brand-new opportunity in a busy GP surgery? If so, I have the perfect role for you!

A large practice in the East London area is looking for a full-time permanent Physician Associate to join a diverse and supportive team.

The ideal candidate will be able to carry out minor injury/illness assessments along with chronic disease management reviews.

You must have passed your National Exam, and ideally have had some GP surgery experience. However, this is not essential as the surgery is open to newly qualified applicants!

In return, the surgery can offer a salary of around £43,000 dependent on experience, 5 weeks annual leave plus bank holidays, indemnity, NHS Pension, and more!

This practice has a Good CQC rating and has room for career progression development. The service has many benefits for the right Physician Associate, a few of the benefits are listed below.

The surgery utilises EMIS web, and has very limited parking on site but excellent public transport links via Canary Wharf. The surgery is open 8am-8pm meaning that the working pattern for this role is negotiable.

About Chase

Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, and Physician Associates, focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!

