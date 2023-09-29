Team Leader by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Team Leader Needed in West Yorkshire

Ref: MB21537

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a team leader to work within our clients residential care home for adults aged 55+. The home is seeking a part time team leader to join the team and guide the team to continuing high standards of care.

Team Leader vacancy details:

£14.27p/h

Permanent contract

Part time

Week 1 %3D Wednesday/Thursday || Week 2 %3D Saturday/Sunday

7am - 4:30pm

To work closely with the home manager and the deputy and ensure that the care team and following correct and best practice daily.

Team Leader experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care

You must have experience observing and running a team

You must be willing to learn new skills and use your iniative.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

Please note, my clients do not hold an Tier 2 Sponsorship License.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

